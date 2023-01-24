FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) announced Tuesday its campus will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 in anticipation of hazardous travel conditions.

The closure will extend to Indiana University Fort Wayne as well.

The university said essential university personnel should report to campus as scheduled, but nonessential employees should expect to work remotely.

PFW also warned that a closed campus does not mean classes are canceled or that assignments and tests are postponed, and students are encouraged to track the status of their classes in Brightspace or Canvas.

Campus will return to normal operations Thursday, Jan. 26, unless otherwise announced.