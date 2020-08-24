PFW health sciences fundraiser moves online, extends to week long event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Tapestry 2020 event moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 19th annual event kicked off Monday, August 24 at 9 a.m. Normally it is held in-person as a one day event.

Purdue Fort Wayne partners with Parkview Health to help raise money for health sciences scholarships.

Online events include an auction, sponsor links to specials and shopping promotions, direct donation links for students attending Purdue Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne, breakout sessions and a link to shop the works of artisans who would normally be at the in-person event.

You must register to participate. You can do that by clicking HERE.

Tapestry 2020 continues every day throughout the week, concluding Aug. 28, at 5 p.m.