Purdue Fort Wayne student housing over capacity as Mastodons move in

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new herd of Mastodons has arrived on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus.

More than 1,200 students moved in on Wednesday and with them came a happy problem for officials.

Right now the dorms are sitting at just about 5 percent above capacity but that number is expected to fluctuate over the next week because the school is still accepting housing applications.

The school is helping place everyone not able to get their own room, and in some cases officials have had to get creative in finding space to put everyone.

To do this, they’ve renovated some of their dorm rooms to fit more than one student, and have even arranged for leases off-campus to make sure that anyone wanting a bed through Student Housing will have one.

“We will be over-capacity but we will absolutely take as many students as we absolutely can,” PFW Vice-Chancellor of Student House Krissy Creager said. “Students can actually continue to apply all the way through next week and we will definitely make sure that we have a place for them on this campus.”

As housing arrangements change over the school year, some of those off-campus students will have a chance to be moved into the on-campus dorms as spaces open up.

Either way, students are excited to start off the new school year.

“I’m a little scared ’cause I was used to IU Bloomington’s environment,” sophomore Nancy Aguirre said. “It’s definitely crazy coming from a 30,000 person school to like an 8,000 school, so just getting used to the whole environment, the smaller school, but I think I’ll like it here.”

“Just relaxing, you know,” freshman Tarun Jeevan said. “No parental supervision or anything like that so there’s no one nagging me to get this done or that done or do this chore or that chore, so I’m looking forward to the freedom, really.”

For more information about Purdue University Fort Wayne’s housing, click here.