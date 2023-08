FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) hosted its annual Foam Dance Party for students as part of its “welcome week” festivities.

Jacob Eck, assistant director of Student Life at PFW, said they utilize a machine that produces “gallons and gallons” of foam to play around in.

“It’s a great time,” Eck said.

The event also offered outdoor games such as ladder ball and corn hole.