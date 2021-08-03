PFW creates full-service music company, record label

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne has announced that it has formed a full-service music company that also includes a record label.

Three years ago university and community leaders gathered to dedicate the Purdue Fort Wayne Sweetwater Music Center. On Tuesday, university officials unveiled the new Gold Top Music Group, created to provide professional experiences that will position students to compete in the ever-changing music industry.

“The numbers are off the charts, and we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer. “During the past three years, 120 students have enrolled in the music industry and popular music programs. Virtually overnight, we have captured the attention and imagination of students who are drawn to these programs, which are part of our School of Music, as well as these incredible facilities. And now, today, we take another gigantic step forward as we announce and launch Gold Top Music Group.”

John Buteyn is the director of Gold Top Music Group and has years of experience as a recording engineer, musician, music producer and writer. The group said it has already signed two artists to recording contracts and is getting ready to celebrate the release of their first signee’s debut album.

“By offering this unique and professional immersion with faculty guidance, students gain an array of tangible professional experiences that directly apply to the occupational and creative environment associated with music, along with entertainment, and the arts,” Buteyn said. “We’re confident Gold Top Music Group will expose the greater Fort Wayne region to the amount of talent and opportunities available at Purdue Fort Wayne, as well as serve as a recruiting tool worldwide.”

During a Monday morning news conference, Buteyn helped introduce Gold Top’s first two signees, Bear Case and Man of the Flood, and invited everyone to a release party on Sept. 2 for Bear Case’s first album, “Brain Soup.”

For more details, visit the Gold Top Music Group website.