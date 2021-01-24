PFW condemns hate flyers on campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue University Fort Wayne released a statement condemning the hate flyers and stickers found on its property Saturday morning.

The university says the flyers and stickers posted were “clearly meant to threaten and intimidate members of our very diverse community.” PFW says it has no tolerance for this behavior, which it called “unacceptable.”

WANE 15 received photos of the stickers through our Report It feature.



Photos of the stickers found on PFW’s campus submitted through WANE 15’s Report It feature.

PFW says “maintaining a civil, welcoming, and inclusive campus environment is central to Purdue University Fort Wayne’s mission. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are core values of our institution.”

The university says it fully endorses and supports anyone on campus who chooses to speak out against any form of hate.

According to its statement, PFW is in the process of removing the remaining materials and investigating where they originated from.