FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The College Democrats organization at Purdue University Fort Wayne hosted three candidates on the Democratic ticket for a meet and greet event Thursday evening.

The candidates were Gary Snyder, candidate for 3rd District U.S. House of Representatives; Jessica McClellan, candidate for state treasurer; and ZeNai Brooks, candidate for state auditor.

The event started at 6:00 p.m. on the university’s campus, and the event was open to students, faculty, staff and the general public.

Candidates were able to engage with the public and discuss in-depth about themselves and their views.