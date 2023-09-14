FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue Fort Wayne is hosting its 3rd Annual Military Appreciation Day (MAD) Thursday with the office of Military Student Services.

MAD hopes to bridge the gap between traditional students and those who have served (non-traditional) looking to benefit from educational programs through the military. Many have no idea what it is like to serve in the Armed Forces, and the office at PFW is dedicated to educating anyone who wants to know more.

This year’s event will include demonstrations that will help educate those attending. There will be an MRE demonstration and tasting, a gas mask table for demonstrations, an obstacle course, rock wall, simulated grenade toss, pull-up bar and low crawl, organizers said.

There may even be a static display of a UH-60 Helicopter from the Army National Guard, along with the Army Propelling Unit from the rooftops of campus. The Army will supply vehicles such as MRAP and Humvee.

The event is free to attend.