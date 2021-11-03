Pfizer shots for kids 5 to 11 available Thursday at Coliseum vaccination site

Beginning on November 4th, the Department of Health will be offering the Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year-olds, in addition to the current booster vaccines, at their COVID-19 vaccine site, located in the Appleseed Room at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.

The vaccination site is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for eligible groups as well as first or second doses of both vaccines based on approved age eligibilities are also available for free at the location. No Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at the site at this time.

“I’m pleased that the CDC and FDA have authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. The vaccine was shown to be safe and effective in a trial involving more than 3,000 children,” said Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County Health Commissioner. “The vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection and there were no serious side effects in this trial. The dose for this age group is one-third that for older age groups and still shows a similar effect on the immune system. I urge parents to vaccinate their children for this very infectious disease.”

Due to predicted high volumes for this new vaccine availability, walk-ins will not be taken for 5-11 year-olds until capacity allows in the coming weeks. Therefore all 5-11 year-olds will be taken by appointment only. Walk-ins will be available for those who are eligible for the first, second, and third ADULT (12 years +) doses and booster doses.

Appointments for vaccinations can be made by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Parking is free. Visitors to the vaccination site should enter the Coliseum at the Expo Center entrance. Volunteers will be available to direct and aid anyone needing a wheelchair.