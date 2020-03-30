Pets don’t have to ‘hunker down,’ local kennel offering care for pets

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – With stay-at-home orders and busted spring break plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, many Hoosiers are hunkering down for the foreseeable future. But just because people are practicing social distancing doesn’t mean pets have to.

Keeping dogs well-socialized, clean and happy are just a few of the goals Law’s Country Kennel owner Bill Law is trying to accomplish during these uncertain times.

“We may not be able to do anything for owners, but at least we can let their pets enjoy some play time, walks or a nice bath,” said Law. “We can come to your home to pick up your pet, or you can drop them off at the kennel. You don’t need to get out of your car,” he added.

This should be one of the busiest times of the year for the family-run business, located at 10219 N. Gundy Road in Roanoke, Indiana, about 15 miles southwest of Downtown Fort Wayne.

The Spring Break season sees the kennel full of dogs and cats. With owners off to enjoy some fun in the sun, employees of the kennel are working overtime to give their pets a pleasant experience. But when the country started shutting down, the cancellations started coming.

“At first I thought we might be spared but when the governor told us to ‘hunker down,’ a trickle of cancellations became an avalanche,” Law said.

Law took it all in stride and gave the clients a full refund of their deposits. But he also worried about his employees. Somehow, with greatly reduced workloads, he wanted them to get at least part of their paycheck.

He started by having them research the virus and increased sanitation efforts. As business dramatically slowed, he began rotating staff.

“It’s not easy for anyone, but I wanted everyone get something in their paycheck,” said Law.

Now he’s hoping curb-side pickup and no-interaction drop-offs for doggy daycare, playtime and baths may give owners enough confidence to give their pets a day off and help sustain the business through tough times.

Law’s Country Kennel Boarding & Grooming was founded in 1987. But even though the business has survived recessions and downturns before, it has never faced anything like this.

Like many small business owners, Law’s doing everything he can to help the company survive. And it’s not just pets and employees counting on him – so is his family. The kennel is the main source of income for Bill, his wife Katie and their two young sons.

Still, Law is staying positive.

“We’re going to make it through this as a country. I’m absolutely sure of it,” he said.

Law’s Country Kennel is located at 10219 N. Gundy Road, Roanoke IN 46783. Pet boarding, daycare, playtime, baths and other services can be scheduled by calling (260) 672-8200 or emailing thekennel@lawscountrykennel.com