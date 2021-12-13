Petition filed to stop Crooked Lake condos project

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Crooked Lake resident has filed a verified petition for judicial review against developers looking to turn the former Casey’s Cove Marina site into condominiums.

The petition filed by resident Margaret Rockwood asks that the Steuben Circuit Court reverse the Steuben County Board of Zoning and Appeals decision to allow Crown Point LLC plans to developer condos on the former gas station site.







The 10 units will range in size from 1,800- and 2,200-square feet with units containing two or three bedrooms. Each unit will have two parking spaces and there will be a dock on the lake.

According to court documents, the petitioner states that the condominium will violate the setback requirements and violates the density requirement for wells by the Zoning Ordinance. Documents go on to say that the petitioner says the condos “is too large of a structure and it will block views to Crooked Lake,” and that the private drive is too “narrow” for the condos.

Back in November, dozens of Steuben County residents showed up to a County Board of Zoning and Appeals meeting where the board voted in favor of the condos project. The vote left several residents unhappy.

A second development proposed for Crooked Lake is not involved in the lawsuit. The Anchor Down development would be located on the other side of the lake near the Steuben County Park. If approved, the development would be an eatery, tavern, gas station, and convenience store.

The neighbors that WANE 15 has talked to have not been opposed to this development. The Anchor Down development is currently awaiting approval from Steuben County Commissioners.

A hearing has not been set for the petition. Construction on the condominiums has not started.