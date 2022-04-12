FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– On Tuesday, Peter Franklin Jewelers had their topping off ceremony to celebrate the construction of their new location at West Jefferson Blvd.

According to James Ball, owner of Peter Franklin Jewelers, a topping of ceremony is the tradition of when they place the last beam as part of the construction, and everyone involved gets to sign the beam.

“The initial beginning of this project was actually in 2017. So it’s been a little bit of an arduous process, but here we are today, and we hope to have this done in the next couple of months,” Ball said.

The building is set to be completed in October.