Petco donates $50K to Fort Wayne animal shelter for remodel project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Petco Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control to remodel its medical center.

The Petco Foundation announced the award Friday morning. It supports the shelter's Paws for Progress campaign, which aims to raise $150,000 to offset the cost of the $298,000 project.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control plans to add a surgical table and create an established area for medical exams, along with a private space to perform forensic exams and necropsies, inside its 20-year-old building at 3020 Hillegas Road.

"The current space we have for surgeries was no longer meeting the needs of our organization," said Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Director Amy-Jo Sites. "This grant will go a long way toward helping us grow and increase our lifesaving capacity."

