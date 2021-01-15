PETA offers reward of up to $5,000 in Dog-Dumping Case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty-to-animals charges of the person(s) who dumped an emaciated dead dog in a dumpster at Baldwin Creek Apartments.

On Jan. 5, officers were notified of a dog in a dumpster located at 2130 Hobson Rd inside of the apartment complex Tuesday morning, the press release said. When Animal Control officers arrived on the scene, they report finding an extremely thin, deceased pit bull mix dog inside the dumpster.

Once back at the shelter, FWACC’s medical team examined the dog. It was determined that the dog is between 6 to 12-months-old, the press release said. Based on the condition they determined it was likely that the puppy was kept inside a crate for long periods of time prior to its death.

The dog is described as a tri-colored pit bull mix.

“This dog deserved a safe and loving home, but instead, someone threw him away like a piece of trash,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward immediately so that whoever is responsible for his suffering and death can be held accountable.”

Tipsters should contact Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control at 260-427-1244 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way,” and which opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview—urges anyone unable to care for an animal to seek help from local shelters and never abandon them.

