Pet dies, two rescued after ‘accidental fire on a stove top’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night that left one pet dead, and two pets needing to be rescued.

The fire happened in the 6900 block of Autumn Chase Drive. That’s in the northwest portion of Fort Wayne.

Crews responded around 7:30 p.m. Fire officials said they arrived and found a fire in the kitchen of the home. It took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Officials said the cause of the fire was “an accidental fire on the stove top.” No one was home at the time of the fire.

The home suffered moderate fire, water and smoke damage.

FWFD was assisted by the Fort Wayne Fire Department, Neighborhood Code Enforcement, AEP, NIPSCO, Animal Care and Control, and the Red Cross.