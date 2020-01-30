Pet dies in garage fire near St. Joe Center Road

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Officials with The Fort Wayne Fire Department said two people escaped their home early Thursday, after a fire in their garage.

Firefighters were called to 1806 Colony Drive, northeast of the intersection of St. Joe Center Road and N. Clinton Street, around 5:10 a.m. They arrived to find large flames coming from the garage and front of the house.

Crews worked for approximately 20 minutes to put out the fire. It was declared under control at 5:39 a.m.

Fire officials said there was extensive fire, smoke and water damage to the attached garage and attic storage area.

FWFD was assisted by FWPD, NCE, NIPSCO, AEP and paramedics from TRAA.