FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department issued a media release late Saturday afternoon detailing the chain of events that led up to the use of tear gas to disperse a large group of people who had gathered to protest downtown in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Of the 29 people arrested Friday evening, all but five were from Fort Wayne. The five out of towners were from Galien, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; Sweetster, Indiana; Mishawaka, Indiana and Fremont, Indiana.