FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dispatch confirmed that a personal injury accident has occurred at West Jefferson Boulevard and College Street.

WANE 15 observed a heavy police presence there as well as an ambulance. One of the traffic lights at the intersection does not appear to have power.

Two cars were involved in the accident with minor injuries.

Traffic does appear to be experiencing some slowdowns according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

WANE 15 will provide more updates as they become available.