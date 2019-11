FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person is being treated for serious injuries after being involved in a crash on Fort Wayne’s north side Sunday morning.

Police were called to W. Dupont Road and Dawsons Creek Blvd., near Lima and Coldwater, around 10:30 a.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Fort Wayne Dispatch tells WANE 15 one person suffered serious injuries and is being treated by medics.

Traffic on Dupont heading west and east moved slowly, but according to dispatchers, no lanes were closed.