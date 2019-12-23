Person shot Sunday before Christmas

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A shooting on the Southeast Side of Fort Wayne Sunday night has left a person injured.

Little information has been released on the shooting thus far, but it happened on the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail at 10:37 p.m. That’s off South Anthony Boulevard, north of Maples Road.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 the victim was taken to the hospital where it was determined they suffered life-threatening injuries.

WANE 15 has sent a crew to the scene and will update this story as more details surface.