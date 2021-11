FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person was critically hurt after being hit by a vehicle while riding a motorized scooter along North Clinton Street Friday.

Police and medics were called around 2 p.m. to North Clinton Street and Web Lane, just west of Mayhew Road, on a report of a crash. There, a vehicle struck a motorized mobility scooter.

According to an officer on the scene, the person on the scooter was hospitalized in critical condition.

No other information was available.