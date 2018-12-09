Person of interest in woman's death arrested in Mississippi Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cordell Dewayne Patterson [ + - ] Video

A man wanted by local police in connection to the death of a woman two weeks ago, is in police custody. 22-year-old Cordell Patterson was arrested in Mississippi Saturday, December 8.

A spokesperson at Washington County Jail in Greenville confirmed to WANE 15 that they are holding Patterson at their facility.

He is awaiting extradition back to Indiana, authorities at the jail did not say when he is scheduled to be transferred to Fort Wayne. They were also unable to provide any additional details about Patterson's arrest.

Fort Wayne police named him a person of interest on November 29 in connection to a death on Cass Street. Authorities did not explain why they pegged Patterson, but said he was "wanted for questioning in the death investigation."

Officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of Cass Street four days earlier on report of a problem unknown. There, police found 33 year-old Laura Larkin unresponsive. Medics pronounced her dead a short time later.

The cause and manner of Larkin’s death is pending further investigation and testing.

At this point, it is unclear what charges Patterson is facing.

Stay with WANE 15 for additional details when they become available.