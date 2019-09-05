Person killed in crash on I-469 identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The person inside an SUV who was killed in a crash on I-469 early Tuesday morning has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy determined Dawn M. Cole, 33, of Fort Wayne died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes, between the Maplecrest and Maysville road exits.

According to investigators at the scene, the SUV ran into the back of the semi, went off the interstate, and caught fire.

Cole was among several people inside the SUV. No other details regarding the crash have been released.