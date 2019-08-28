Person hurt in house fire; home badly damaged

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was hurt in a house fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Wednesday morning.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called just after 10 a.m. to a home at 4502 Lillie St. on a report of a fire. Crews arrived in three minutes to find fire rising from the front and side of the home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 25 minutes. The home was left with heavy fire damage.

One person was able to escape the blaze before firefighters arrived. That person was treated for minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.