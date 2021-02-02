Driver strikes 2 pedestrians near New Haven, 1 facing life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pickup truck near New Haven early Tuesday morning.

Fort Wayne Police and medics responded to the 2200 block of Meyer Road near New Haven Avenue after 6:30 a.m. following a report of a traffic crash with injuries.

Police at the scene said four people were walking southbound in the curb lane on Meyer Road when two of them were struck by a pickup truck.

One woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another person received medical treatment at the scene.

An FWPD spokesperson told WANE 15 that the driver has remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

A Fort Wayne Police accident team was called out to the scene to investigate the incident.

Meyer Road was closed in both directions near New Haven Avenue while crews continue to investigate.