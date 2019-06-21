Person found dead after apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person was found dead in an south Fort Wayne apartment after firefighters put out a small fire in the kitchen of the home Friday morning.

Fire crews were called around 10:30 a.m. to 112 W. Concord Lane, off South Calhoun Street south of East Paulding Road, on a report of a fire. Firefighters arrived and found a small kitchen fire, and quickly extinguished it.

As firefighters “swept” the rest of the home, they found a person dead inside, Fort Wayne Fire spokesman Adam O’Connor said.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as 46-year-old Tracy Dawn Ward. An autopsy found Ward died of natural causes and “not related to the fire investigation.”

One person was inside the apartment at the time of the fire but was able to escape. No other injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.