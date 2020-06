FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An adult died after falling into the St. Marys River Sunday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. near Fairfield and Gerke Avenues.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded after someone reported a person fell into the water. Crews launched a raft and were able to locate the victim in about 12 minutes.

Medics took that person to a hospital, but he or she did not survive.