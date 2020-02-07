Person cut from vehicle following crash at Lake and Inwood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person had to be cut from a vehicle following a crash Friday morning near the intersection of Lake and Inwood just east of Coliseum Boulevard.

The crash took place shortly after 8 a.m. and involved two SUVs. According to a Fort Wayne Police Department spokesperson, one of the SUVs was trying to turn north onto Inwood from Lake when it was struck by the other vehicle that was going west on Lake. The SUV attempting the turn ended up on its side. Emergency responders had to cut open the vehicle to remove the driver. The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It’s not known if the driver of the other vehicle was hurt or if there were any passengers.

Traffic was disrupted for a time as a result of the crash.