FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 15-year-old was critically injured following a shooting in southeast Fort Wayne Wednesday night.

It happened in the 2800 block of Euclid Avenue, just after 7 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene they found the boy unresponsive in an alley between Euclid and Central Drive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives at the scene canvassed the area and interviewed potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.

The incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.