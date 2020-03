FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person doing utility work has been buried in a trench near Hamilton Park on Fort Wayne’s near-northwest side.

First responders and medics were called around 2 p.m. to the area of Franklin Avenue and Huffman Street.

A crew was doing utility work in a trench and a person became buried about 10 feet down under loose gravel, according to Fire Department spokesman Adam O’Connor.

WANE 15 has a crew working to learn more.