Person airlifted following crash in northern Huntington Co.

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – At least one person was airlifted to the hosptial following a crash in Huntington County Thursday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the C.R. 1100 North near U.S. 24 on reports of a crash with a person pinned.

According to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, at least one person was airlifted from the scene.

U.S. 24 at C.R. 1100 North was closed while police investigated but has since reopened.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, how many people were injured or what condition they are in.

WANE 15 is working to learn more.