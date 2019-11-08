Perry Hill Elementary celebrates Veterans Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — America has more than 20 million veterans, and one Fort Wayne school honored nearly 100 of them just before the holiday.

Friday at Perry Hill Elementary, 90 veterans who served in various branches of the armed forces received praise and celebration from children and teachers in their community.

An area Cub Scouts Pack presented the colors, and the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Pipe and Drum Brigade provided music.

“It’s a chance to both our veterans and teach our students the importance of military service,” said Caleb Minor, the school’s principal. Minor also said it gives the students “the chance to see what it’s like to give back and serve and show them ways to show respect and honor to our veterans.”