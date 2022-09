FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s being called the “hottest” show in comedy, and you’ll have your chance to see it next weekend. The show is called Peppers & Punchlines.

Learn more about what makes this the hottest show in town in the interview above.

Peppers & Punchlines is Sunday, September 25 at the Summit City Comedy Club. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30. Tickets range from $10 to $16. Click here to learn more.