People safe, pets die in house fire off Broadway

A home in the 2800 blk. of Beaver Ave. was destroyed on Tuesday morning following a house fire.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Two people escaped a house fire southwest of downtown Fort Wayne early Tuesday, but two pets were killed.

According to a news release sent by the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the fire started at a home in the 2800 block of Beaver Avenue, around 12:20 a.m. The home is located just south of Trubble Brewing, near Broadway, in between West Creighton Avenue and West Rudisill Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, the first and second floors of the Beaver Avenue home were on fire. Multiple hose lines were used to extinguish the fire and protect surrounding buildings. It took nearly 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

Fire officials said, two adults were able to get out on their own before crews got there. Firefighters rescued a cat, and a second possibly escaped. A dog and a third cat were killed.

The home suffered heavy fire, water, and smoke damage, and will require an extensive overhaul.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TRAA, NIPSCO, AEP, Neighborhood Code Enforcement, and FWPD assisted on scene.