FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wind and below freezing temperatures brought ground operations to a near halt at Fort Wayne International Airport Friday, causing flight delays out of the city.

On Friday, WANE 15 was there around 2 p.m. when a flight from Atlanta came in, but that didn’t require the preparations needed for take-off from Fort Wayne where winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour joined forces with temperatures that were several digits below zero. The wind chill factor was 38 degrees below zero, according to WANE 15 Meteorologist Nathan Gidley.

Darius Darling, an adjunct professor at Indiana Tech, had hopes of flying to Dallas before 2 p.m., but at 4 p.m. reported to WANE 15 that he was waiting to see if the flight would take off at 5:30 p.m. He and his wife, Chloe Darling, are on their way to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas, with family in Texas.

UPDATE: Darling sent a text at 5:15 p.m. Friday to say his flight to Dallas was canceled and the earliest he and Chloe can fly out will be Christmas morning.

WANE 15 attempted to contact airport spokespersons. In the end, with few personnel available and the airport nearly empty, a ground supervisor provided some background, but was not authorized to identify himself.

Because of the wind and extremely cold temperatures, the ground power units used to power aircraft were inoperable, he said. Flights to Charlotte, Philadelphia and Chicago had to be canceled. If the conditions persist through tomorrow, he foresees further delays. The temperature needs to be at zero degrees or above for the units to operate, he added.

With those persistent problems, a few people did come out to the airport to cancel or rebook.

One of those was George Peck, on his way to San Francisco with his mother. Their flight was scheduled to take off around 1 p.m. Friday, but they didn’t want to chance it.

From left: George Peck, Melissa Brueckner and Darius and Chloe Darling

“We decided to switch it, just because of the winter storm warning,” Peck said. “Because of the storm, it (the flight) is probably just going to keep getting delayed. So we’d probably just have to sit here for a while, plus if it kept getting delayed I’d have to miss my connection flight.”

The wind was also a concern, Peck said. “I’m sure the airlines care for the safety of its passengers, because it wouldn’t take off if it were that dangerous. Still, it’s better not to take the chance.”

Melissa Brueckner is hoping that Saturday will be her lucky day as she attempts to reunite with her family in southern California for the holidays. The transplanted Californian moved to Fort Wayne because of friends and the lower cost of living, but as she explained with a blanket wrapped around her shoulders, she rebooked her flight and was on her way home after spending more than 24 hours at the airport.

Her flight was supposed to fly before the cold and wind began, but because of other issues, it was delayed. The delay stretched on until the weather problems occurred, Brueckner said.

“We got on board, ready to go and then the brakes were frozen,” Brueckner said. “So we had to get off the plane. We were waiting to see , but then it eventually got cancelled.” She and other passengers were told “pretty much nothing is going to get out of here today.” Looking at the weather for Saturday, Brueckner said it didn’t look much different than Friday, but she still hopes to get home for Christmas.

“Those are very brutal winds out there, very cold temperatures,” the ground supervisor said. “It’s not likely any flights will go out. Tomorrow (Saturday) is still to be determined.”