Pennville man dead after being ejected from vehicle in Blackford Co. crash

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Pennville man is dead after he was ejected from a vehicle in a Tuesday morning crash in Blackford County.

Just before 10 a.m., Indiana State Police (ISP) and the Blackford County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S.R. 167 and C.R. 300 S, two miles north of Dunkirk.

The investigation revealed that a black 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck, driven by Garry L. Horner, 41, of Redkey, was traveling westbound on C.R. 300 S approaching the intersection and disregarded the stop sign. The pickup truck then drove into the path of a southbound white 2016 Ford Fusion passenger car driven by Ashley Baxter, 37, of Celina, Ohio.

The pickup truck rolled over several times before coming to a rest, police report. Horner was transported from the scene to a Muncie hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Horner’s front seat passenger, Neil A. Kregerreis, 67, of Pennville, was ejected from the pickup truck and suffered fatal injuries. ISP said Kregerreis was pronounced dead at the scene. Notifications to the Kregerreis family was made by the Blackford County Coroner’s Office.

The Ford rolled over after the crash and came to rest upside down in a farm field just south of the intersection, police report. Baxter and her two children (14 and 15 years old) all sustained non-life threatening injuries. The three were transported from the scene to a Portland hospital.

Police report that everyone except Kregerreis was properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Although the use of drugs and/or alcohol were not initially suspected, ISP said Horner cooperated with the investigation and submitted to a blood draw for chemical testing. This is required by Indiana law and standard practice when involving serious bodily injury/fatal vehicle crash incidents.

This crash remains an active and ongoing investigation by the Indiana State Police.