FILE: Penguin Point on Winchester Road in Fort Wayne (Google Maps)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The last Penguin Point in Fort Wayne has been closed.

Penguin Point on Monday announced it has closed seven locations in northern Indiana, including the location on Winchester Road. It also closed locations in Warsaw, Marion, Goshen, Plymouth and two in Elkhart.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A reason for the closures was not announced.

A post from Penguin Point said employees at the impacted locations were offered positions at other locations.

Penguin Point still operates nine locations across northern Indiana, including in Auburn, Columbia City, North Manchester, and Wabash.