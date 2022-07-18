FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday night during the Allen County Department of Health meeting Gutwein was officially announced as the new Health Commissioner, pending signatures from the commissioners.

The Allen County Department of Health takes a picture with it’s pending new edition on Monday night

Gutwein will be replacing Dr. Matthew Sutter.

He has over 20 years under his belt in Fort Wayne, and he expressed to the board that he is excited to expand on what they’re already doing under Sutter.

Sutter was named the county’s health commissioner on May 28, 2020. He replaced Dr. Deborah McMahan, who served in the position for 20 years.

Sutter’s stint was expected to be much shorter than McMahan’s, when he took over the role he said he took the position with the caveat that he would lead the county “through the emergency phase of COVID” and would then reevaluate.

“When I accepted the position I accepted it through the emergency phase of COVID… Now that things are settling down a bit it’s time for a new focus, and time for someone to step in and look at the broader public health,” Sutter said.

Sutter and the rest of the executive board had positive things to say about the move.

“Dr. Gutwein is an outstanding physician, he’s going to do a great job of carrying on the work,” Sutter said.

Not only is the commissioner changing, the entire focus of the Board of Health will slowly move off of COVID-19 under Gutwein.

“The fact that he’s a real go getter I think are going to serve us well, and I think we’ll see a good transition into maybe what some of his goals are slightly different as we move away from COVID,” said Mindy Waldron, Department Administrator at the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health.

Pending approval from commissioners, Gutwein will take the torch from Sutter and lead the next era for the Allen County Department of Health.

Gutwein was not available for comment until he is officially approved to be the commissioner.