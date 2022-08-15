FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Republican Party announced an upcoming fundraiser features a special guest.

The annual Reagan Bean Dinner features former Vice President Mike Pence as the keynote speaker.

“The Reagan Bean Dinner has particular significance this year as it will help ‘rally the troops’ to regain the Republican majority in both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives,” said Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine.

Just a month before the mid-term elections, the dinner is October 12 at the Grand Wayne Center.