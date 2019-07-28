Peer counselor training with the Pink Ribbon Connection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming but patients don’t have to feel alone. Lutheran Cancer Center and The Pink Ribbon Connection are teaming up to provide peer counseling.

Peer counselors provide breast cancer patients with an understanding ear, support and information from the perspective of someone who’s been there.

The Pink Ribbon Connection says the benefit of having a peer counselor nearby allows patients and counselors to connect in person, develop a trusting, supportive relationship that will make a real difference as the patient goes through treatment and recovery.

Requirements to become a peer counselor include being a breast cancer patient that is a year or more from their last treatment.

If you’re interested, a informational session will take place on Tuesday, July 30th in the Cancer Resource Center, located inside the comprehensive cancer center on the Lutheran Hospital campus.

The training is lead by Dr. Christine Ward. She is a clinical psychologist, and has experience working with people coping with a medical problems.

The session will include dinner offered at no charge to registered participants. Convenient, free parking is also available across from the comprehensive cancer center in the south parking garage.

For more information, click here.