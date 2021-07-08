Pedestrian struck while crossing street in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian was hit in a crosswalk in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday morning.

Police and medics were called around 10:15 a.m. to Lafayette Street and Washington Boulevard on a report of a crash with injuries there.

Police at the scene said a man was crossing Lafayette in the crosswalk when northbound traffic got a green light. The driver of an oncoming vehicle did not see the man and hit him, police said.

The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Washington Boulevard was shut down, and two lanes of Lafayette Street were closed while police investigated.