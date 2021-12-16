Pedestrian struck on East State, near Fort Wayne schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle near two Fort Wayne schools.

Police and medics were called around 7:15 a.m. to the 7200 block of East State Boulevard, outside Blackhawk Christian School and Blackhawk Middle School, on a report of a pedestrian struck by a car, according to dispatchers.

No other information was immediately available, including the age of the victim or their condition.

Both directions of East State Boulevard are closed in the area.

