Pedestrian struck in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian was hit along Clinton Street in downtown Fort Wayne late Friday.

Police and medics were called around 11:15 a.m. to Clinton Street at Lewis Street on a report of a pedestrian struck.

A vehicle appeared to be stopped in the area. Several police vehicles and a Fort Wayne Fire engine responded, along with an ambulance.

Police at the scene said the pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police had two lanes of Clinton Street closed to traffic while they investigated.