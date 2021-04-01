Pedestrian struck along Lima Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian was struck along Lima Road midday Thursday.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. along Lima Road just north of Coliseum Boulevard. Police and medics were called there on a report of a crash with injuries, according to the police activity log.

A white SUV appeared to be stopped at the scene.

A victim – a woman – was taken to a local hospital in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Southbound Lima Road has been limited to one travel lane.

