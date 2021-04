COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A global provider of fabric, tools, hardware and sewing supplies for sailors is expanding its operations in northeast Indiana.

Sailrite Enterprises Inc. announced Wednesday plans for a 32,500-square-foot expansion to its C.R. 100 South headquarters. The $3.25 million investment will result in expanded supplies of stainless steel rigging, webbing, fabric and leather, as well as new foam packaging machinery and material handling equipment.