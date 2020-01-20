Pedestrian killed after being hit by charter bus in Wabash County

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Lafontaine man was killed Sunday evening after he was struck by a charter bus while walking along State Road 15 in Wabash County according to Indiana State Police.

Investigators aren’t sure if James D. Gulley, 41, was in the road or walking on the shoulder when he was hit by a charter bus that was headed south on the highway just after 7 p.m.

The driver of the bus was not injured, nor were any of the passengers on the bus.

A second charter bus was called to the scene to transfer the passengers.