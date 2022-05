FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian was seriously hurt after being struck by a pickup Monday afternoon, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The crash happened along Butler Road, northwest of downtown Fort Wayne, around 3 p.m.

Police at the scene told WANE 15 that the person was walking north to south and was struck by an eastbound pickup.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition.