FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash where a teen was hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of Goshen Road and W. Washington Center Rd. on the city’s northwest side.

The accident was called out at 7:10 a.m. Thursday. It’s unknown at this time how badly the person was hurt. The crash has disrupted traffic in the area.

This story has been corrected to reflect the pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck