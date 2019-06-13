Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.

Fort Wayne police and medics were called to the 3600 block of Cheviot Drive around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, a man was hit on Cheviot Drive and the car left scene. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Additional details surrounding the crash have not been released.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time and will continue to investigate.