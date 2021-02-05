Pedestrian hit by passing pickup east of Fort Wayne dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was hit by a vehicle as she walked along an east Fort Wayne roadway Tuesday morning has died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Friday that 23-year-old Ollie D. Lyons of Fort Wayne died of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash and her death was ruled an accident.

Police and medics were called around 6:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of Meyer Road near New Haven Avenue on a report of a crash there.

Officers arrived to find two pedestrians had been hit by a passing pickup. The pair were walking southbound in the curb lane of Meyer Road with two others when they were hit.

Lyons was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other victim received medical treatment at the scene.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

